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Mousedeer rescued by NParks from Bukit Panjang canal after it was spotted by 7-year-old boy

NParks said the mousedeer was sent to Mandai Wildlife Centre for assessment after it was rescued.

SINGAPORE – A lesser mousedeer was rescued from a canal in Bukit Panjang on Nov 12 after a seven-year-old boy spotted the animal and alerted his parents.

In a response to media queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it was alerted to the sighting at around 8am that day.

The authority said it secured the animal the same morning and took it to Mandai Wildlife Centre for assessment.

“The mousedeer was assessed to be well and suitable for release. It was released on the same day at Chestnut Nature Park,” said How Choon Beng, group director of NParks’ wildlife management.

The NParks rescuers were called in by 42-year-old Jeanne Tang. She and her husband were taking their seven-year-old son to school when the family saw the animal in the storm drain.

“My son was actually the one who spotted it first. He thought it was a capybara,” Tang, an assistant HR manager, told The Straits Times.

“We had to take him to school first, but he told us we must call someone to help the deer.”

Tang and her husband returned to the mousedeer after they dropped the boy off at school, and they contacted NParks at about 7.30am.

Tang said two crows attacked the animal while they waited for rescuers to arrive, and the couple shouted at the birds to chase them away.

According to Tang, the mousedeer – about the size of a laptop – seemed scared, and it was curled in on itself to avoid the crows.

Two NParks rescuers arrived at the scene at about 8.40am, and one of them entered the drain with a net to help the animal, said Tang.

The mousedeer tried to escape at first, Tang said, but the rescuer was ultimately able to capture it in the net during the 30-minute rescue effort.

Recalling the encounter, Tang said her family was both excited and confused when they saw the animal, as they had never seen a deer in the area before.

“Monitor lizards are common in that drain, especially after raining. Luckily there weren’t any that day,” Tang said.

In its response, NParks reminded the public not to handle wild animals on their own in the event of such encounters.

For urgent reports of wildlife requiring rescue, the public may contact NParks’ 24-hour animal rescue hotline on 1800-476-1600.

The Nov 12 encounter follows another deer sighting earlier in November.

On Nov 8, a sambar deer was spotted on a grass patch next to the southbound BKE, after the KJE exit, by a motorist who called the authorities for help.

The deer was also taken to Mandai Wildlife Centre, where a veterinary team assessed it and found it to be weak and severely dehydrated, according to a joint media reply on Nov 9 by NParks and Mandai Nature, which operates Mandai Wildlife Centre.

Veterinarians at the centre began treatment immediately to stabilise the deer. The fawn’s condition improved overnight, and it was assessed to be suitable for release.

The animal was released by NParks on Nov 9 in a forested area near where it was found.