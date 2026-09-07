Anak Krakatau eruption: Singaporeans in Indonesia urged to stay safe, minimise outdoor activities

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Mount Anak Krakatau spewing smoke and volcanic ash during an eruption on Sept 6.

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SINGAPORE – The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta has urged its citizens in Indonesia to prioritise their safety, minimise outdoor activities and stay indoors where possible after a volcanic eruption grounded hundreds of flights and blanketed parts of the country with ash.

Singaporeans are also advised to monitor local news and official Indonesian government sources for the latest developments, and follow the advice of the local authorities, said the embassy.

Mount Anak Krakatau, about 850km south-south-east of Singapore , began erupting late on Sept 4.

In a Facebook post on Sept 7, the embassy said that the eruption has resulted in volcanic ash affecting parts of Indonesia and disruptions to flight operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, which is Jakarta’s main airport, and other affected airports.

It added: “The situation remains fluid, and further disruptions to flight operations may occur.”

Volcanic ash was detected at Soekarno-Hatta airport early on Sept 6, prompting its closure.

The disruption to flights has grown considerably since Sept 6.

Indonesian Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said that about 2,300 flights and 263,000 passengers had been affected as at 9am on Sept 7, compared with about 1,700 flights and 170,000 passengers the previous day.

As at 2pm on Sept 7, seven Indonesian airports, including Soekarno-Hatta airport, is due to remain closed until at least 6pm local time (7pm Singapore time).

For those whose travel plans have been affected, the embassy advised them to contact their airline directly for the latest information on the flight status, including any cancellations, delays, and available alternative arrangements.

Flight operations may change at short notice depending on prevailing conditions, the embassy added.

Those who are affected should contact their travel insurance provider to understand their coverage and options for assistance or claims arising from travel disruptions, it said.

In addition, people should also eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

The embassy said Singaporeans are advised to continue monitoring updates from the Indonesian authorities, including the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, and make appropriate arrangements with their airlines and travel providers.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance may contact the embassy in Jakarta on +62-21-5091-5400 (24-hour hotline) or +62 21 520 1469. For general enquiries, people can send an e-mail to singemb_jkt@mfa.gov.sg

The Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Medan can be reached on +62-21-8050-1500 (office hours) or +62 811 6170 339 (after office hours for emergencies only).

Singaporeans can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office in Singapore on +65-6379-8800 or +65-6379-8855 (24-hour hotline).