Mouldy cake from Holland V's Taste grocer allegedly sold 11 days after purchase from hotel chain

SINGAPORE - What should have been a pleasant surprise for the kids turned out to be a rather nasty one when they bit into cake full of mould.

A woman took to Facebook to complain about the cake brought from Taste Singapore, a gourmet supermarket at Holland Village, last month.

In a Tuesday (June 4) post on Facebook group All Singapore Stuff, the customer named only as Ann said that her family bought the cake at about 6pm on May 22, and served it the same evening.

"After cutting the cake and serving it, we suddenly noticed there was mould inside the cake," said Ann, adding that one of her children had already consumed a slice when they discovered the mould.

Photos accompanying the post show a cross-section of the cake with a greenish-grey substance coating its surface.

One of the images identifies the name of the confection as Almond Raspberry Peach Nectar, retailing at $39.

In the post, Ann added that she had contacted Taste but received no reply for two weeks, and thus decided to share it on Facebook. At about 10pm, the post has attracted more than 530 reactions and nearly 300 shares.

She declined to give further comments, citing privacy concerns.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Louis Ang, a chef that manages the Taste outlet, confirmed the incident and said he has contacted the customer on Tuesday to apologise and offer a refund.

He explained that he had joined the supermarket only three weeks ago, and that the incident had occurred under the outlet's previous manager.

"We have since changed our supplier and have introduced labelling of expiry dates," he said, adding that the old supplier was Fairmont.

A Fairmont spokesman told ST that it has an agreement to sell pastries "on an ad hoc basis and on request" to Taste.

"Cakes are purchased via e-mail and picked up on a self-collection basis. We do not deliver to them," the spokesman added, noting that Fairmont is not liable after four hours of the product leaving its premises as it is not involved in distributing the cakes.

It also said that the last recorded order by Taste was collected on May 11, with no subsequent orders. This was 11 days before the mouldy cake was sold.

When queried, Mr Ang said that he could not confirm when the cake was bought, reiterating that he was new to the job.

"Now, we throw away the pastries in display on the third day of being put on display after they have been taken out from the freezer. I'm not sure about previous practices," he said.

Both Fairmont and Mr Ang said that the authorities have gone down to investigate their premises on Tuesday.

"They are satisfied with our procedures and have seen all processes, temperature records and transportation process with the property accordingly," the Fairmont spokesman added.

ST has contacted the Singapore Food Agency for more information.