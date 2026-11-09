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Motorists advised to avoid Mackenzie Road, near Bukit Timah, over risk of flash floods

Showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon for most of the first two weeks of November.

SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to avoid an area near Bukit Timah due to the risk of flash floods on Nov 9 in the afternoon.

National water agency PUB issued an advisory on social media platform X at 12.13pm, advising motorists to avoid Mackenzie Road (near Bukit Timah Road) for the next hour.

Earlier, in a post on X at 11.35am, it advised motorists to avoid Lorong Gambir (from Lorong Penchalak to Gambir Walk), near Bartley, for the next hour.

At about 11.42am, the National Environment Agency forecast heavy rain over northern, western and central areas of Singapore between 12.10pm and 13.10pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon for most of the first two weeks of November. On some of these days, the showers may extend into the evening.

The total rainfall for the two weeks is forecast to be slightly above the long-term average over most parts of the island.