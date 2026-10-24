Straitstimes.com header logo

Motorists advised to avoid section of Punggol Way due to risk of flash floods

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heavy rain is expected in many parts of Singapore from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Heavy rain is expected in many parts of Singapore from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

avatar-alt

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to avoid Punggol Way at the slip road to the TPE for the next hour due to the risk of a flash flood.

In a post on X at 1.48pm, national water agency PUB advised the public to avoid the location for the next one hour.

In an earlier post at around 1pm, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said heavy rain is expected around many areas of Singapore from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

In its fortnightly weather advisory issued on Oct 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said rainfall is expected over parts of Singapore during most afternoons in the second half of October.

Thundery showers are expected to be localised and short in duration, it had said.

Total rainfall for the rest of the October is forecast to be below average for most parts of Singapore.

More on this topic
Wet, warm weather expected for rest of October; temperatures may exceed 35 deg C on a few days
Haze in Singapore: Air quality back in the unhealthy range
See more on

Singapore

Floods

PUB

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.