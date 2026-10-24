Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Motorists advised to avoid section of Punggol Way due to risk of flash floods

Heavy rain is expected in many parts of Singapore from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to avoid Punggol Way at the slip road to the TPE for the next hour due to the risk of a flash flood .

In a post on X at 1.48pm, national water agency PUB advised the public to avoid the location for the next one hour.

In an earlier post at around 1pm, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said heavy rain is expected around many areas of Singapore from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

In its fortnightly weather advisory issued on Oct 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said rainfall is expected over parts of Singapore during most afternoons in the second half of October.

Thundery showers are expected to be localised and short in duration, it had said.

Total rainfall for the rest of the October is forecast to be below average for most parts of Singapore.