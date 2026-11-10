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Motorists advised to avoid parts of central, western Singapore over risk of flash floods

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The Meteorological Service Singapore said moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons in the first half of November.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons in the first half of November, says the Meteorological Service Singapore.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

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Lim Ruey Yan

SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to steer clear of parts of west and central Singapore owing to flash flood risks, with a junction of West Coast Road and West Coast Way flooding, on the afternoon of Nov 10.

National water agency PUB issued an advisory on social media platform X at 2.27pm, urging motorists to avoid West Coast Way for the next hour.

At 2.35pm, it alerted motorists to a flash flood at the junction of West Coast Road and West Coast Way, near the Japanese Kindergarten. In an update at 3pm, the agency said the flood waters had subsided.

Motorists were also advised to avoid Mackenzie Road (near Bukit Timah Road) for an hour from 2.52pm, the junction of Balmoral Road and Stevens Road for an hour from 2.55pm and Bencoolen Street for an hour from 3pm over the risk of flash floods.

In its fortnightly weather forecast, the Meteorological Service Singapore on Oct 29 said moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons in the first half of November. 

The showers may extend into the evening on a few of these days, said the weatherman.

The total rainfall for the first two weeks of November is forecast to be slightly above its long-term average over most parts of the island, it added.

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