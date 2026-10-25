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Motorists advised to avoid areas in Jurong West over risk of flash floods

Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected over the southern, eastern and central areas of Singapore from 6.10pm to 7.10pm.

SINGAPORE – The public has been advised to avoid two areas in the west of Singapore, owing to a risk of flash floods on the evening of Oct 25.

In social media posts on X, national water agency PUB advised the public to avoid the following areas for an hour:

Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) (from 6.37pm)

Junction of Boon Lay Way and Corporation Road (from 6.48pm)

In an earlier post at 5.54pm, the National Environment Agency said moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected over the southern, eastern and central areas of Singapore from 6.10pm to 7.10pm.

The agency later said at 6.47pm that heavy rain is expected to continue till 8pm in northern, western and central Singapore.

In its fortnightly weather advisory issued on Oct 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said rainfall is expected over parts of Singapore during most afternoons in the second half of October.

Thundery showers are expected to be localised and short in duration, it had said.

Total rainfall for the rest of October is forecast to be below average for most parts of Singapore.