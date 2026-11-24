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Motorists advised to avoid part of Bukit Timah, Tanglin over risk of flash floods

The National Environment Agency said heavy rains are expected over many areas of Singapore from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

SINGAPORE – Motorists were advised to avoid parts of central Singapore on the afternoon of Nov 24 owing to the risk of flash floods.

In a post on social media platform X, n ational water agency PUB advised the public to steer clear of the junction of Balmoral Road and Stevens Road in Bukit Timah for an hour from about 3pm.

About fifteen minutes later, it issued additional advisories for Tanglin Road, in front of Grace Assembly, and Mackenzie Road (near Bukit Timah Road).

Earlier, the National Environment Agency said heavy rains are expected over many areas of Singapore from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Wet weather is expected to continue in the second half of November, with short, thundery showers expected on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather advisory.

Rainfall during this period is expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, extending into the night on a few days.

Thundery showers could be widespread and heavy on some of these days.

On Nov 23, PUB warned that high tides, forecast between Nov 26 and Nov 28, could give rise to flash floods if high water levels coincide with rain.

High tides of between 3.3m and 3.5m are also expected on a few days during the Christmas period and in January 2027, and the public is advised to stay vigilant against flooding in low-lying coastal areas.