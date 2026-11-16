Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Motorists advised to avoid several areas in Singapore over risk of flash floods

The National Environment Agency said heavy rain is expected to continue over northern, western and central areas of Singapore between 5.05pm and 6pm.

SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to avoid multiple areas in Singapore due to the risk of flash floods in the afternoon on Nov 16.

From about 4.30pm, national water agency PUB posted several alerts on social media platform X to ask the public to avoid some roads for the next hour because of the risk of flash floods.

From 4.26pm: Lorong Gambir – from Lorong Penchalak to Gambir Walk (near Upper Serangoon)

From 4.39pm: Puay Hee Ave (near Upper Serangoon)

From 4.42pm: Wan Tho Ave and Pheng Geck Ave (near Upper Serangoon)

From 4.44pm: Happy Ave North (near MacPherson)

From 5pm: Riverside Road (in Woodlands)

From 5.10pm: Junction of Senoko Road and Admiralty Road West

The National Environment Agency (NEA) earlier issued an alert at 4.04pm saying that heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

NEA later issued an alert at 5.05pm that said moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected to continue over northern, western and central areas of Singapore between 5.05pm and 6pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said on Nov 16 that short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon for the next two weeks of November. On some of these days, the showers may extend into the night.

It added that the showers could be widespread and heavy on certain days.

The total rainfall for the two weeks is forecast to be slightly above the long-term average over most parts of the island.