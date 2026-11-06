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Motorists advised to avoid areas in northern Singapore over risk of flash floods

The total rainfall for the first two weeks of November is forecast to be slightly above the long-term average over most parts of the island.

SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to avoid two areas in the northern region of Singapore due to risk of flash floods in the afternoon of Nov 6.

National water agency PUB issued the advisories on social media platform X at around 2.40pm, urging motorists to avoid Punggol Way towards TPE and Riverside Road for the next hour.

At about 2.10pm, the National Environment Agency forecast heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore between 2.40pm and 3.40pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon for most of the first two weeks of November. On some of these days, the showers may extend into the evening.

The total rainfall for the two weeks is forecast to be slightly above the long-term average over most parts of the island.