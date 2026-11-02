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Motorists advised to avoid areas in central Singapore due to risk of flash floods

The National Environment Agency had forecast heavy rain over multiple areas of the island from 2pm to 3pm on Nov 2.

SINGAPORE – Motorists should avoid some areas in central Singapore due to risk of flash floods.

In social media posts on X, national water agency PUB advised the public to avoid the following areas for an hour:

Junction of Lorong Kismis and Kismis Place in Bukit Batok (from 2.18pm)

Lorong Gambir (from Lorong Penchalak to Gambir Walk) in Upper Serangoon (from 2.19pm)

Bukit Timah Road (near King Albert Park) (from 2.20pm)

Wan Tho Ave (Pheng Geck Ave) in Upper Serangoon (from 2.34pm)

Puay Hee Ave (near Siak Kew Ave) in Upper Serangoon (from 2.37pm)

Mackenzie Road (near Bukit Timah Road) (from 2.51pm)

Junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road (from 2.54pm)

Bencoolen Street (from 2.54pm)

Thomson Road (Balestier Road to Novena Rise) (from 2.55pm)

Junction of Playfair Road and Irving Road in Macpherson (from 2.55pm)

Junction of Balmoral Road and Stevens Road in Bukit Timah (from 2.59pm)

The National Environment Agency had forecast heavy rain over multiple areas of the island from 2pm to 3pm. It later extended the forecast to 3.30pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) advised that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon for most of the first two weeks of November. On some of these days, the showers may extend into the evening.

The total rainfall for the two weeks is forecast to be slightly above its long-term average over most parts of the island.