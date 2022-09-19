Motorcyclists can't use Causeway to JB from Tuesday 11pm overnight due to works, have to go by Tuas

Motorists should check for updates on ICA's Facebook page. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE - Motorcycles will not be allowed to cross the Causeway at Woodlands Checkpoint from Tuesday 11pm to Wednesday morning, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Instead, motorcyclists departing Singapore are advised to use Tuas Checkpoint.

This is due to signage replacement works at Malaysia's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex, which will be closed from 11.59pm to 4am, said ICA in a Facebook post on Monday.

Motorists should also check for updates on ICA's Facebook page, it added.

The land border between Singapore and Malaysia is heavily traversed, with more than 300,000 people crossing the checkpoints daily before the pandemic.

More than 313,000 people were recorded passing through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints each day over the weekend of Aug 26 to 28, according to ICA.

This surpassed the 302,000 travellers recorded on National Day and the 278,000 who crossed daily during the June school holidays.

