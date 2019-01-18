Motorcyclist taken to hospital after getting hit by car and run over by van on AYE

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after she was run over by a van on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (Jan 17).

Footage of the incident shows a car colliding with the motorcycle on the rightmost lane of the expressway, apparently while trying to change lanes.

The motorcyclist is knocked off her bike, which skids across three lanes. The impact also sends her sprawling into the path of a van, which appears to have swerved to avoid the car.

Unable to stop in time, the van rolls over her before coming to a halt.

It appears to have been raining at the time of the incident.

Police say they were alerted to the accident, which took place along the AYE towards Tuas, at 5.46pm.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.