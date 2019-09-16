Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with 'L' plate car

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after colliding with a car with "L" plates at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and Woodlands Avenue 9 on Monday (Sept 16).

Pictures of the accident's aftermath show a black motorcycle lying on its side on the road beside a black car which has a front side door badly dented.

The glass windows of the car's front and rear doors seem to be broken, and debris can be seen on the road.

There are two "L" plates attached to the back of the car.

These plates are typically used when a driving student is behind the wheel during driving lessons or tests, under the supervision of a licensed driving instructor.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving the car and motorcycle at 3.15pm.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the accident.

The authorities could not confirm who was in the car or who was driving the car during the accident.