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Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Loyang; driver assisting with probe

The accident took place at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3, Loyang Avenue and New Loyang Link at about 2.20pm on Aug 31.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car in Loyang on Aug 31.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said, in response to media queries, that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3, Loyang Avenue and New Loyang Link at about 2.20pm that day.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital. The driver of the car, a 67-year-old woman, is assisting with police investigations.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a man on a white motorcycle is seen waiting at a traffic junction. He is then seen turning right when the traffic light for turning vehicles changes to green.

A white car going straight then collides with the motorcycle on the right.

The motorcyclist is flung off his vehicle onto the ground, with his helmet landing some distance away. Debris from the motorcycle is scattered across the road.

The number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years, according to the Traffic Police’s mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injury increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 for the same period in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 in the same period in 2026.

The number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026, and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60.

The Traffic Police said the drop in fatalities was largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders. But the number of accidents involving motorcyclists actually rose from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in 2026.

Correspondingly, the number of injuries went up from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6 per cent of all traffic accidents from January to June. The number of motorcyclist and pillion deaths fell from 43 in the first half of 2025 to 28 in 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6 per cent of all traffic accidents from January to June.

However, motorcyclists and pillion riders continued to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9 per cent of all road deaths.

To improve road safety among motorcyclists, the Traffic Police will work with the Land Transport Authority and the Singapore Road Safety Council to launch the Singapore Ride Safe campaign on Sept 12.