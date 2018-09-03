Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with bus in Jurong

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after getting into an accident with a bus on Monday (Sept 3) morning.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 8.40am, which occurred along Jurong Town Hall Road towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Jurong East Street 11.

The motorcyclist was conscious when a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance took him to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Pictures of the incident uploaded on citizen journalism website Stomp showed the motorcycle wedged under a Tower Transit bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.