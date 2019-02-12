Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident between a motorcycle and two cars on Monday night (Feb 11).

The police were alerted to the accident along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 towards Brickland Road at 9.34pm on Monday.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a video sent to citizen journalism website Stomp, the motorcyclist is seen making a right turn when he was hit by a car travelling in the opposite direction.

Upon impact, the motorcyclist was sent flying and debris is seen flying across the road.

The car which hit the motorcycle looks to have run a red light.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist did not suffer major injuries.

The police are investigating the accident.