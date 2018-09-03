Motorcyclist run over by car along CTE on Monday morning

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after he was run over by a car on Monday (Sept 3).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at 9.56am.

The motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

In a graphic video of the incident uploaded on Facebook page Roads.sg, the motorcyclist can be seen briefly riding on the rightmost lane of the expressway before his bike suddenly flips over.

He sprawls on the ground moments before a Mini Cooper drives over him, apparently unable to stop in time.

The Mini comes to a halt shortly after, as the man lies motionless on the ground.

The netizen who submitted the video said on Facebook that the biker was bleeding badly and there was a dent on the Mini's door.

Police investigations are ongoing.