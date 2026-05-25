Motorcyclist, pillion rider taken to hospital after accident on KJE; driver arrested

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The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along KJE, in the direction of BKE, at about 9.30pm on May 23.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were taken to hospital after an accident with a car on the KJE on the night of May 23 .



The accident also saw a male motorist, 67 , arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing grievous hurt, the police said in response to queries from The Straits Times.



In a statement on May 25 , the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the KJE, in the direction of the BKE, at about 9.30pm that day.

A 65-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital conscious , the police said.

His female pillion rider, 62 , was taken to hospital unconscious, the police added.

Both were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital , the Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a media reply.

The car driver is assisting with police investigations.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident shared with ST by a reader, a Crime Scene Investigation van can be seen parked on the extreme right lane of the expressway .

Two police cars, a tow truck and an LTA traffic marshal’s motorcycle can be seen in front of the police van.

Farther ahead on the first and second lanes of the expressway , several evidence markers, placed near debris strewn on the ground.

A motorcycle can be seen lying on its side behind a parked car on the right-most lane. Evidence markers can be seen on top of the motorcycle and the car.

While motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths, according to according to police statistics released earlier in 2026.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties increased from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.