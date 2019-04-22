Motorcyclist killed, teen taken to hospital after Hougang accident

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was killed after an accident with a teenage pedestrian on Monday afternoon (April 22).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along Hougang Avenue 9 towards Yio Chu Kang Road, around 1pm.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was also taken conscious to TTSH.

However, he later died from his injuries.

The Straits Times understands that the youth was crossing the road at the time of the accident. It was unclear, however, whether he was jaywalking.

The police are investigating the incident.