Motorcyclist killed in 4-car collision

The scene of the accident on the Central Expressway on Friday night. The 28-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics, and a 31-year-old female driver was later arrested for a rash act causing death.
The scene of the accident on the Central Expressway on Friday night. The 28-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics, and a 31-year-old female driver was later arrested for a rash act causing death.PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
Published
51 min ago
yuntingc@sph.com.sg

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving four cars on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday night.

The police were alerted to the accident along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, before the Braddell Road/Lorong Chuan exit, at 11.44pm on Friday. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A 31-year-old woman, who was the driver of a car, and a 22-year-old woman, who was a pillion rider on the motorcycle, were conscious when they were sent to Sengkang General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, respectively.

The female driver was subsequently arrested for a rash act causing death.

Photos on social media showed heavy traffic on the CTE following the accident. In one photo, a grey sedan had significant damage on its left side. A video showed several tow trucks removing vehicles from the scene.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 21, 2019, with the headline 'Motorcyclist killed in 4-car collision'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content