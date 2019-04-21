Motorcyclist killed in 4-car collision

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving four cars on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday night.

The police were alerted to the accident along the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, before the Braddell Road/Lorong Chuan exit, at 11.44pm on Friday. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A 31-year-old woman, who was the driver of a car, and a 22-year-old woman, who was a pillion rider on the motorcycle, were conscious when they were sent to Sengkang General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, respectively.

The female driver was subsequently arrested for a rash act causing death.

Photos on social media showed heavy traffic on the CTE following the accident. In one photo, a grey sedan had significant damage on its left side. A video showed several tow trucks removing vehicles from the scene.