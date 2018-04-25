Motorcyclist injured in SLE accident

A motorcyclist suffered injuries after colliding with a heavy vehicle trailer along the Seletar Expressway. The police were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway and near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit, at about 3.30pm on Monday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 27-year-old man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was in a conscious state, the police said. The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist, a Malaysian, broke his right leg. The trailer and motorcycle are both Malaysian-registered vehicles. Dashboard camera footage on Facebook page Roads.sg shows the motorcyclist travelling on the expressway while it was raining. He was initially riding in the rightmost lane but later appeared to skid, falling onto the ground in the path of the trailer in the next lane. Police investigations are ongoing.