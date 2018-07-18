Motorcyclist injured after accident with car in Woodlands Drive

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was injured after an accident with a car in Woodlands Drive 72 on Tuesday evening (July 17).

The police said that they were informed of the accident at 5.01pm.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance.

In photos posted to Facebook group Traffics accident.SG, SCDF firefighters can be seen standing near a pool of water surrounding the motorcycle.

The Straits Times understands that the firefighters had helped to wash away an oil spill that resulted from the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.