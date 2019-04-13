Motorcyclist in coma taken off life support; organs donated

The family of a Malaysian motorcyclist who was declared brain-dead and taken off life support on Wednesday has donated his organs.

Mr Tan Ming Jia, 30, suffered serious head injuries and went into a coma after a collision with a truck in Mandai on Sunday morning.

Doctors at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital declared him brain-dead on Wednesday and he was taken off life support.

Explaining the family's decision, his sister, Ms Tan Ming Li, 27, said the family wanted to help those in need of an organ transplant.

"It is comforting to know that some part of him lives on even if we don't know who the recipients are," Ms Tan, who works as an accounting administrator, told The Straits Times yesterday.

She described her brother, who worked here as a salesman, as cheerful and family-focused, and popular with colleagues and customers alike.

He would go to his home town, Johor Baru, regularly to see his wife and five-year-old son. He had planned to go there tomorrow.

His 66-year-old father also lives in Johor.

"He was going to take the family out for a meal on Sunday," said Ms Tan, referring to her brother.

Mr Tan, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, worked at World Farm, a wholesale garden centre, for four years.

The company not only paid for his medical bills, but also started a donation drive for his family.

His employer, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Chua, said: "I believe in doing what I can to help."

"I treat all my employees like my own children," she added.

She admits feeling limited in her ability to help Mr Tan's family.

"I am only one person. But I thought about the customers who often asked to be served by him.

"I hope they would chip in to help now," said Mrs Chua.

Since World Farm put up a post on its Facebook page appealing for donations, many have responded.

Some, such as Mr Alex Eng, 44, turned up in person at World Farm's nursery in Khatib to make a donation.

As of yesterday, more than $7,500 has been raised.

Others who wish to help can also do so through online fund-raising platform Give.asia