Motorcyclist hurt after accident involving taxi on AYE; cabby assisting police investigations

In dashcam footage of the accident posted online, sparks can be seen as the motorbike crashes onto the road.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident on the AYE towards Tuas.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a taxi and a motorcycle , on Nov 19 at 9.20pm.

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

The taxi driver, 64 , is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

In dashcam footage of the accident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Nov 20 , a yellow taxi can be seen colliding with a motorcycle on the expressway.

The impact launches the rider off his motorcycle and causes what appears to be the contents of the trunk to spill onto the road.

In response to queries from ST, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said neither the passenger on board nor the cabby was harmed.



The company has reached out to the motorcyclist and is working closely with the authorities to investigate the matter.