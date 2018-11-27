Motorcyclist dies, pillion rider injured after accident with trailer on BKE

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died and his pillion rider was injured after an accident with a trailer on Sunday (Nov 25).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards the Pan Island Expressway before the Kranji Expressway exit, at 11.01am.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH). He died later on the same day. The pillion rider, a 23-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to KTPH.

The Straits Times understands that one of the men also suffered from cardiac arrest.

The trailer driver, a 37-year-old man, is assisting the police with their investigations.

ST understands that the motorcycle collided with the rear portion of the trailer, which resulted in the crash.