Motorcyclist dies from injuries after accident with van at Woodlands junction

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after an accident with a van at the junction of Marsiling Lane and Admiralty Road on Sunday afternoon (Dec 23).

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at 4.08pm.

The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police added.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist had head injuries and died from traumatic cardiac arrest.

The motorcycle and van are both Singapore-registered vehicles.

It is believed that the accident happened when the van was making a right turn from Admiralty Road to Marsiling Lane.

Photos circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook show the silver van with its front bumper damaged and a large dent on its left side.

Metal debris can be seen strewn across the road.

The van driver is understood to be assisting the police in their investigations on the case.