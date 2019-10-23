Motorcyclist dies after falling and getting run over by a lorry on KJE

SINGAPORE - A 48 year-old motorcyclist died on Wednesday morning (Oct 23) after he was involved in an accident with a lorry along the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the biker is seen falling on the road and a lorry travelling beside the biker seems to run over him. The lorry jerks upwards briefly in the process.

The lorry then stops several metres after the incident, as do other motorists who try to help the biker.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident along KJE, towards Tuas, at 7.30am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police said the lorry driver, a 33-year-old man, is assisting them with investigations.

Mr Zhang Yong Hua, a 39-year-old car merchant who witnessed the accident, told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that he saw the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the highway, and that parts of the motorcycle had been dislodged in the incident.

"The lorry driver told me the motorcyclist suddenly lost control of his bike and that (the lorry driver) could not brake in time," said Mr Zhang.

Mr Zhang said he later saw the police set up a blue tent at the accident site.