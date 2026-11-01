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Motorcyclist dies after accident with car on BKE near Woodlands Checkpoint

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident at about 12.30am on Oct 31.

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident with a car near Woodlands Checkpoint in the early hours of Oct 31.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint at about 12.30am that day.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Woodlands Hospital , where he later died.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post at 12.39am on Oct 31, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that there was a traffic accident along the BKE before exit 10B leading to Woodlands Checkpoint, blocking one out of four lanes.

ICA advised travellers planning to depart Singapore via the checkpoint to expect delays then.

In a Facebook update at 3.18am on the same day, ICA said the accident had cleared and all lanes were back in operation.

The number of road traffic accidents and casualties continued a three-year upward trend in the first half of 2026.

Traffic police data shows the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June.

They continue to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths in the first half of 2026.