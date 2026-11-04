Motorcyclist dies after accident on BKE, bus driver arrested

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Motorcyclists and pillion riders form the largest group of road users involved in fatal traffic accidents.

SINGAPORE – A 49-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a bus and a lorry on the BKE towards Woodlands on the afternoon of Nov 4.

A 50-year-old bus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death, the police said in response to media queries.

The police were alerted to the accident on BKE towards Woodlands a t around 3.30pm on Nov 4 .

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video of the accident’s aftermath posted on Facebook, a blue motorcycle can be seen lying on its side on the second leftmost lane on the road, with a detached top case a few metres away.

A lorry with its hazard lights flashing is seen further down the same lane, while a blue bus is in the lane to its right .

In an X post at around 3.30pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) alerted motorists to the accident on BKE towards Woodlands, after the exit towards Mandai Road, and advised them to avoid lanes two and three.

The accident follows another fatal collision near Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 1, where a 60-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident with a car.

According to the Traffic Police’s mid-year road traffic statistics, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

The number of people injured in traffic accidents rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June.

They continue to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths in the first half of 2026.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information.