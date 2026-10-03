Motorcyclist dies after 3-vehicle accident on AYE near Tuas Checkpoint

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A 40-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

SINGAPORE – A man died in an accident involving his motorcycle and two cars on the AYE towards Tuas on the afternoon of Oct 3 .

The police said in a media reply that they were alerted to the accident a t about 3.35pm , and that a 40-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.

In a post at about 3.10pm on social media platform X, the Land Transport Authority said that there was an accident on the AYE towards Tuas, after Tuas West Road. It urged motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Photos of the aftermath uploaded to Facebook show a motorcycle on its side on the right-most lane of a part of AYE that appears to be near the Tuas Checkpoint.

A white sheet is laid beside the motorcycle, with a black car with a dented rear stopped just in front of the motorcycle.

A police motorcycle and an SCDF ambulance are also visible on the second lane.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is at least the third reported fatal traffic-related accident here over the past week.

On Oct 1, a 28-year-old male motorcyclist died in hospital after an accident on the PIE involving a lorry.

That same day, a 62-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene following an accident that involved a trailer at the junction of Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Lane 7.

According to Traffic Police statistics released on Aug 28, the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

However, t he number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026 , and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60 .

The Traffic Police said the drop in fatalities was largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders – from 43 in the first half of 2025 to 28 in the same period in 2026.

However, motorcyclists and pillion riders continued to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths.

Also, t he number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in the same period in 2026.

Correspondingly, injuries went up from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026 .

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June 2026 .