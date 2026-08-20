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Motorcyclist arrested after fleeing police roadblock and getting into accident in Farrer Road

During the pursuit, the motorcycle skidded and was involved in an accident with a car in Farrer Road.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist was arrested after he allegedly fled a police roadblock and got into an accident with a car in Farrer Road on Aug 18.

The 37-year-old man was found with a vaporiser and pod, while his 26-year-old pillion rider had substances that were believed to be controlled drugs in his possession, the police said.

A Traffic Police officer was patrolling along Adam Road at about 5pm on Aug 18 when he signalled for the motorcycle to stop for a check.

The man did not comply and sped off, with officers giving chase.

During the pursuit, the motorcycle skidded and was involved in an accident with a car in Farrer Road.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the motorcyclist and his pillion rider were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

They added that the motorcyclist was arrested for dangerous driving and driving without a valid licence.

He is also being investigated for failing to stop when ordered by an officer and riding without insurance coverage.

The police said the vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority, and the suspected drug-related offence will be dealt with by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Photos taken by a Shin Min Daily News reader after the accident show at least two traffic police motorcycles at the scene and a man dressed in a black top and jeans lying on the ground.

A pool of what appears to be blood is also seen on the road, along with pieces of debris.

A domestic worker, who lives near Farrer Road, told Shin Min on Aug 19 that she saw more than 10 police officers at the scene, with the motorcycle wedged under a car and two men lying on the ground.

“Later, I saw one of them being taken to a police car, while the other – who appeared to be seriously injured – was carried by paramedics onto a stretcher and into an ambulance,” she said.

She said that the motorcycle had mounted a kerb and knocked down two small trees before colliding with a car.

Another resident, who gave her name as Chen, said she returned home at around 7pm and found that the road in front of her house was blocked off.

“The officers didn’t put up a cordon, but they prohibited vehicles from entering or leaving. I wanted to stand at a distance to observe, but I was then asked to leave,” she told Shin Min.

Chen added that several police officers were still at the scene at about 8.30pm an d l eft only after 9pm.