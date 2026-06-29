Motorcyclist arrested after failing to stop for police check, fleeing on foot

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The 23-year-old motorcyclist fled on foot before he was caught by the police.

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were arrested after the motorcyclist allegedly failed to stop for a police check and attempted to flee on foot on June 28.

The 23-year-old man was asked to stop in Old Choa Chu Kang Road at around 8.30pm that day by a patrolling Traffic Police officer, the police said on June 29.

However, he refused and instead sped off, they added.

Officers gave chase and, during the pursuit, the motorcycle skidded along Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Batok Road.

After the crash, the motorcyclist fled on foot before he was caught by the police. He was taken to hospital while conscious .

He was later arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence, and fraudulent possession of property.

He is also assisting with investigations for failing to stop when ordered by a police officer and driving without insurance coverage.

His pillion rider, a 22-year-old woman , was also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.