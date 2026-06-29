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Motorcyclist arrested after failing to stop for police check, fleeing on foot

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The 23-year-old male motorcyclist fled on foot before he was caught by the police.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist fled on foot before he was caught by the police.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Alessia Mah

  • A 23-year-old motorcyclist failed to stop for a police check in Old Choa Chu Kang Road and fled on foot after crashing during a police chase.
  • He was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence, fraudulent possession of property, and is under investigation for other offences.
  • His 22-year-old pillion rider was also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were arrested after the motorcyclist allegedly failed to stop for a police check and attempted to flee on foot on June 28.

The 23-year-old man was asked to stop in Old Choa Chu Kang Road at around 8.30pm that day by a patrolling Traffic Police officer, the police said on June 29.

However, he refused and instead sped off, they added.

Officers gave chase and, during the pursuit, the motorcycle skidded along Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Batok Road.

After the crash, the motorcyclist fled on foot before he was caught by the police. He was taken to hospital while conscious.

He was later arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence, and fraudulent possession of property.

He is also assisting with investigations for failing to stop when ordered by a police officer and driving without insurance coverage.

His pillion rider, a 22-year-old woman, was also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.

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Motorcyclist, pillion rider killed in accident in Yio Chu Kang
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.