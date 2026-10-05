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Motorcyclist among 3 taken to hospital after accident with lorries in Lim Chu Kang

The police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident involving the vehicles in Neo Tiew Road towards Kranji Way at about 7.45am.

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle and two lorries in Lim Chu Kang on Oct 5.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident involving the vehicles in Neo Tiew Road towards Kranji Way at about 7.45am.

A 38-year-old male motorcyclist, a 55-year-old male lorry driver, and his 51-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to the hospital.

The lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

An eyewitness told Chinese-language outlet Shin Min Daily News on Oct 5 that debris remain scattered on the road at around 10am.

Shin Min said that video footage shows a lorry attempting to overtake other vehicles, before colliding with another lorry and a motorcycle in the opposite lane.

The impact caused the lorry to overturn, it added.

The motorcycle was badly damaged, with its rear tyre and headlights completely detached, according to a Shin Min reporter at the scene.

There were also visible blood stains near the vehicle.

According to Traffic Police statistics released on Aug 28, the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

The number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026, and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60.

The Traffic Police said the drop in fatalities was largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders.

However, the number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in the same period in 2026.

Correspondingly, injuries went up from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June 2026.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths fell from 43 in the first half of 2025 to 28 in the same period in 2026.

However, motorcyclists and pillion riders continued to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths.

Police investigations into the Oct 5 accident are ongoing.