SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man died in an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Tuesday morning (Nov 20).

The police said that they were alerted at 11.27am to the accident along the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) before the Lower Delta exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.