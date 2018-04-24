Motorcyclist, 27, injured in accident with trailer on Seletar Expressway

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old motorcyclist suffered injuries after colliding with a heavy vehicle trailer along the Seletar Expressway on Monday afternoon (April 23).

The police were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway and near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit, at about 3.30pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was taken to hospital in a conscious state, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist, a Malaysian, broke his right leg. The trailer and motorcycle are both Malaysian-registered vehicles.

Dashboard camera footage on Facebook page Roads.sg shows the motorcyclist travelling on the expressway on a rainy day.

He was initially riding on the rightmost lane but later appeared to skid, falling onto the ground in the path of the trailer in the next lane.

Police investigations are ongoing.