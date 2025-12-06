Motorcyclist, 25, taken to hospital after accident at Woodlands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man was taken to hospital while conscious after an accident involving a motorcyclist and a truck on the morning of Dec 6.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at Woodlands Centre Road at about 8.20am.

The police and SCDF said that a 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Woodlands Health Campus conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a video of the accident shared on the Both Checkpoint Facebook group , a motorcycle is seen lying between two lanes, right beside a traffic crossing, with some debris strewn across a stretch of the road nearby.

A man wearing a motorcyclist helmet is lying on the pavement nearby, while another man is seen attending to him.

A man in a yellow top bearing the words KKL is seen on a mobile phone at the junction, just metres from a truck with the same logo. The truck appears to have been making a right turn, but is now stationary in the middle of the junction as other vehicles make their way past it.



Checks by The Straits Times show the livery KKL belongs to Koh Kock Leong Enterprise . According to its website, it is a “Singapore civil engineering and construction firm primarily engaged in earthworks, earthmoving, cable and pipe laying (installations), road reinstatement, supply of construction and building materials, transport and waste disposal services”.



The Straits Times has reached out to the company for more information.

Road accidents and fatalities are on the rise, and motorcyclists continue to be over-represented in the statistics , according to the latest traffic figures shared by Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann in October .

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities rose by 7.4 per cent to 5,765 from January to September, compared with 5,368 in the same period in 2024 .

Accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 7.8 per cent to 3,191 in 2025, up from 2,960 in 2024 .