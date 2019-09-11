Motor fraud suspect caught after six years on the run

A 44-year-old man believed to be a key member of a motor insurance fraud syndicate was arrested on Tuesday (Sept 10) in Malaysia, having been at large for six years.

He was nabbed with help from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), said the Singapore police on Wednesday.

The syndicate is suspected to be behind a staged road traffic accident involving two motor vehicles on Hougang Avenue, over which a police report was lodged on Sept 12, 2013.

A warrant of arrest was issued for the man after he left Singapore before police investigations began.

Mr David Chew, director of the commercial affairs department of the Singapore Police Force (SPF), expressed gratitude for the assistance rendered by the RMP in the arrest and return of the fugitive.

"The arrest is a testament to the strong and collaborative relationship between the SPF and RMP and our common commitment to ensure that criminals do not evade the long reach of the law," he added.