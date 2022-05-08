Mother's Day: Jia Jia eases into her role as mum of first panda cub born in Singapore

SINGAPORE - When Jia Jia became a parent on Aug 14 last year, animal care officer Trisha Tay and her team at Mandai Wildlife Group's River Wonders were certain that the giant panda would be a good mother.

Minutes after giving birth to Le Le, Jia Jia picked up her cub gently, and cradled, licked and cared for it.

Despite appearing exhausted after labour, she was attentive to her cub's cries and her maternal instincts soon kicked in.

Ms Tay, who leads the panda team, recalled the first time both the mother and cub entered the main exhibit area of the Giant Panda Forest zone of the park on March 10.

She said: "When we first released Le Le into the exhibit area, she (Jia Jia) was following him and watching out for him. She was not concerned about eating."

Unfamiliar with the new environment, Le Le inevitably had his falls and tumbles.

Fortunately, he has a protective mother who keeps a watchful eye on him.

Ms Tay said: "When he (Le Le) took his first tumble down the slope, he looked shocked and so, he vocalised it. Jia Jia dove straight down to rescue him and checked to make sure that he was okay."

As a mother of two children, Ms Tay said she can relate to Jia Jia.

The 38-year-old said: "When you first take your kid to childcare and school, you are really anxious. But after a while, you learn to relax and be more comfortable. You know they need to gain independence and that is how they grow."

The highly active and inquisitive Le Le has been learning from his mother essential survival skills such as climbing trees.

At the same time, the duo enjoy playing together in the exhibit area and at the back of house - areas not open to the public.