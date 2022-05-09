Mother's Day celebrations for foreign domestic workers

Nepalese maid Sophia Khawas cannot wait for November, when she will return home to see her nine-year-old son for the first time in three years.

Mrs Khawas, 29, came to Singapore in 2018 to work, and the last time she went back to the north-eastern Indian city of Darjeeling to visit her family was in 2019.

She has not been back since then because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Counting down the days, she said: "I'm keeping myself upbeat as I'll be seeing him soon."

For now, she is making do with video calls and text messages.

Mrs Khawas was one of more than 50 Nepalese maids who marked Mother's Day away from their children at Grace Church in Singapore yesterday.

The church's congregation is made up almost entirely of Nepalese domestic workers, with some Singaporeans among them. It organised a simple celebration with prayers and gifts for the mothers.

Church founder and pastor Kris Sharma, 58, said his goal was simply to lift the spirits of the mothers in his church.

"My message to them is that, although you are away from your family, your children, you are not alone - we know your hard work, and we appreciate you.

"We want to give them a home away from home."

Another Mother's Day celebration for foreign maids was organised by the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training, or Fast.

Gift bags sponsored by consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, as well as carnations, were handed out to about 30 domestic workers at Fast Clubhouse Centre near Eunos MRT station.

Among them was Indonesian maid Siti Nur Wati, 41, who said she was happy she could celebrate Mother's Day with her friends but misses her 22-year-old daughter.

She said: "While I do have video calls with my daughter every day, it is not enough. As a mother, being unable to see my daughter for more than two years is, of course, sad. But I need to support my daughter and so I have no choice."

The single mother has not seen her daughter, who is in her first year at a university in Indonesia, since December 2019.