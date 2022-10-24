Mother and son found dead in Tampines flat were reclusive: MP

The elderly son and mother who were found dead in a flat in Tampines on Saturday were a reclusive pair.

And while they were known to the grassroots and community volunteers, they had refrained from participating in activities, said MP for Tampines GRC Desmond Choo on Monday.

The 70-year-old man and his 92-year-old mother were found dead on Saturday morning in their Tampines flat on the 11th storey of Block 285, Tampines Street 22.

Neighbours had noticed a smell about a week before the pair were found lying motionless in the flat and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Choo said grassroots and community volunteers had reached out to the pair at least five times in the past seven years, with little success.

“It’s unfortunate and very sad, and we understand from the police that there was no foul play suspected, and they are likely to have died from natural causes,” he said.

“In the past 36 hours, the grassroots team has been working with the police, trying to find their next of kin or friends.”

Mr Choo said that while the elderly mother was observed to be frail, the son had previously appeared to be healthy.

He added that the pair seemed self-sufficient, and were not on any support schemes for the lower income.

Mr Choo urged the community to prevent such cases from happening again.

He said: “Outreach to the elderly is something we’ve been keenly working on, and it’s important to strengthen the community network and actively encourage participation.”

Residents in the estate said they were shocked when they heard about the incident.

A neighbour in the block, who wanted to be known only as Madam Wang, said she hardly saw the mother, but would sometimes see the son out buying food in the afternoon.

“I’m not sure if they had any relatives because if they did, I’ve not seen any of them visit in the past 10 years,” added the housewife in her 60s.

“I heard the son used to be a civil servant and had a stroke before. It’s quite sad, what happened.”