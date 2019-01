Singapore's Transport Ministry said yesterday it has received confirmation from Malaysia, via diplomatic correspondence, that $15 million has been remitted for abortive costs incurred over the postponement of the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Both countries agreed last September to suspend the project for about two years, and Malaysia agreed to reimburse Singapore $15 million by end-January. The abortive costs include monies Singapore has to pay contractors for terminating projects.

