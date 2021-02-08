Most Singaporeans willing to pay more to firms that improve migrant worker welfare: Study

The top three migrant worker issues selected by respondents were poor working conditions, employer abuses and poor living conditions.
The top three migrant worker issues selected by respondents were poor working conditions, employer abuses and poor living conditions.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Most Singaporeans and permanent residents want to improve the welfare of migrant workers and are willing to pay more to firms that provide better working and living conditions to these workers, with the majority willing to pay between 5 per cent and 10 per cent more, a survey has found.

The survey is part of a research project commissioned by philanthropic organisations The Majurity Trust and LEAP201, following increased public scrutiny on the living and working conditions of low-wage migrant workers here during the height of the pandemic.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 