Most Singaporeans willing to pay more to firms that improve migrant worker welfare: Study

SINGAPORE - Most Singaporeans and permanent residents want to improve the welfare of migrant workers and are willing to pay more to firms that provide better working and living conditions to these workers, with the majority willing to pay between 5 per cent and 10 per cent more, a survey has found.

The survey is part of a research project commissioned by philanthropic organisations The Majurity Trust and LEAP201, following increased public scrutiny on the living and working conditions of low-wage migrant workers here during the height of the pandemic.