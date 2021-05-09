Most park-goers stick to regular routines despite stricter curbs

Popular parks in Singapore were as crowded as usual yesterday, the first day of tightened Covid-19 measures.

Dozens of runners, cyclists, hikers and photographers approached by The Sunday Times along the Rail Corridor and at East Coast Park said they were sticking to their regular routines.

Most park-goers abided by the new rules that limit social gatherings to groups of five, down from eight previously, until May 30.

Student Hong Wenyang, 24, was taking photographs together with family and friends at the Rail Corridor's central section from the Rail Mall to King Albert Park.

He said this was a usual weekend for them, planned before the tightened measures were announced last Tuesday, and they were not affected by the new group-size cap.

A 31-year-old who wanted to be known only as Ms Lek said the same, but added that her group of five friends was more conscious of the need for distancing, and had further split into two groups.

Mr Gavin Chian, 34, an event-planning business owner, observed that the trail along the Rail Corridor looked "cluttered" only when groups passed one another.

He and his friend had headed to the Rail Mall - their starting point for the trail - earlier than usual, having expected a larger crowd because of gym closures under the tightened restrictions, but were pleasantly surprised that there were "not too many people".

Mr Jeffrey, 35, a fitness trainer who goes by one name, was at East Coast Park at noon with his family of four. "Usually, we go to the malls, but I think they would be crowded... so we thought the park would be best," he said.

Under the new restrictions, indoor gyms and fitness studios are closed, except those that conduct low-intensity activities. But this had little bearing on most people interviewed, who either said they preferred the outdoors or were not gym-goers.

However, administrative officer Lily Choo, 57, said that she made an early-morning trip from Tampines to King Albert Park to walk the Rail Corridor with family and friends because her regular indoor gym was shut.

Yesterday morning, a pop-up advisory on the National Parks Board's website reminded visitors to keep to groups of not more than five and to observe a safe distance of at least 1m from one another.

From 8am, NParks' real-time safe distancing map online displayed low visitorship levels at most green spaces in Singapore.

Near the Rail Mall entrance to the Rail Corridor, some groups were gathered at the Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge, a popular spot for photography.

But Aetos enforcement officers keeping a close watch nearby said it was not as packed as it was at the May Day and Easter weekends.

The crowds then had led to NParks officers stepping up patrols.

Over three hours at East Coast Park and the Rail Corridor, only one group of more than five was spotted. The seven young people quickly split up when approached, and declined to comment.

Mr Jeffrey thinks it would have been better to limit the number of people in gyms than to close them.

"Control the crowd and ensure proper safe distancing, and I think it would have been fine," he said.

Still, he acknowledged that the new restrictions were a necessary move to tackle rising local infections. "It's a must, before we have to enter an actual lockdown."