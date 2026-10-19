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Most of YouTrip services down in Singapore, Thailand amid ‘major outage’

YouTrip reported major outage across several services in Singapore and Thailand, though login remains operational.

SINGAPORE – Multi-currency e-wallet platform YouTrip reported a major service outage, with most of its services here and in Thailand down on Oct 19.

As at noon, 19 of 23 services here – such as top-ups, in-app exchange, ATM withdrawals and digital wallet – were unavailable, according to its page which provides real-time status updates.

Only login, view card details, sign up, and eSim services were listed as operational.

In Thailand, 11 of 14 services were unavailable as at 12.20pm , including wallet balance, top-ups and card transactions, according to its website. Only login, view card details and sign up are available.

In Australia, the platform’s system is marked as under maintenance, while in Malaysia - the fourth market it operates in - everything is operational, according to its website.

It is not known when the outage started, but a Facebook user, commenting at about 10.40am on a post on YouTrip’s page on the social media platform, said his transfer request had been pending for two hours.

Replying to the comment , YouTrip said its app is currently experiencing some “ technical difficulties ” .

“You may find service degradation in using the card for payments and other services, including ATM withdrawals.

“We seek your patience and understanding as our teams are currently undergoing technical maintenance to rectify the situation,” it said.

The Straits Times has contacted YouTrip Singapore for more information.

On Feb 24, some YouTrip users reported having their card transactions declined, only for them to be charged later on.

The fintech company said a day later that the issue has been resolved, and all payment functions had returned to normal since 9.08pm on Feb 24.

This is a developing story.