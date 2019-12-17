Most here ready to bear burden of saving planet

Nearly four in five Singapore residents are willing to bear additional costs and inconvenience to safeguard the planet for future generations, a poll has found. Conducted once every two years by the Government since 2011, the climate change perception survey found that more than 90 per cent of Singaporeans and permanent residents were aware of climate change and its impact, such as rising temperatures and sea levels.

More were practising environmentally friendly actions at home like saving water, compared with findings from the survey in 2017.

Concern about the liveability of the planet for the future generations was a key motivator for those polled, a marked change from survey findings in 2017 that had shown saving money as a key reason.

