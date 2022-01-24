Most F&B outlets have backup plans in place in case of virus surge

Most food and beverage (F&B) businesses already have contingency plans in place to ensure business can continue even if more Covid-19 cases surface, said a spokesman for the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) on Saturday.

This includes having staff working in shifts and not cross-deploying them across different outlets.

"As a precautionary measure, all F&B outlets have been faithfully following the regular routine testing requirements to ensure that all F&B front-liners are well and safe," added the RAS spokesman.

The association was responding to queries from The Straits Times, following calls by the Government last Friday for firms to implement continuity plans and adhere strictly to safe management measures to minimise operational disruptions as Covid-19 cases surge.

He added that manpower shortage is an ongoing challenge that has plagued the F&B sector and many other service-oriented sectors in the past two years and even before the pandemic.

Restaurateurs whom ST spoke to said the staffing crunch will be felt more keenly during the upcoming festive season.

With the Omicron Covid-19 variant being highly transmissible, any infections among already lean teams would exacerbate the situation. "If more of our staff get infected and they can't come to work, we'll just have to reduce the number of food orders taken in, that's the only way we can deal with it for now as we're very busy with Chinese New Year preparations at the moment," said Mr Andrew Tjioe, president and chief executive of Tung Lok Group.

Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream and Coffee and Sunday Folks co-founder Khoh Wan Chin said their product supply would be severely affected with reduced manpower as the dessert outlets produce their ice creams and confectionery fresh daily. "As with previous Covid-19 restriction cycles, we will activate business continuity and safe measures such as team staggering, work from home and staff development... For outlet operations, we will likely need to reduce product offerings and operating hours," she said.

The dessert outlets have high-capacity purifiers, with hand sanitisers and masks provided for staff, she added. High-contact areas are regularly sanitised and employees also have staggered meal breaks.

As Chinese New Year approaches, many eateries that cater to group dining are seeing strong demand for reservations, with the situation made more challenging with the manpower shortage, said the RAS spokesman.

Restaurants may reduce capacity and staff will be busier, and service may be slower as a result. Thus, "we also seek the understanding and cooperation of our customers when they dine in during this festive season," the spokesman added.

French bistro Summer Hill, meanwhile, is prepared to do only takeaways from a temporary kitchen during the festive season amid its move to new premises after its lease in Clementi expires this month. "On the manpower front, we're able to be a bit leaner because we don't need everyone working every day when we can't do dine-ins. We also foresee more families not wanting to take the risk of dining out," said its chef-owner Anthony Yeoh.

Mr Leong Sheen Jet, co-founder and managing director of The Feather Blade steakhouse, Japanese restaurant Rappu and taco bar Mezcla, said that while Omicron has been a concern, his eateries have not been impacted significantly. "This is in part due to our continued efforts to abide by safety measures for Covid-19 and leverage digital solutions like mobile ordering systems to minimise the reliance on manpower," he said.

Sanitisation is done after each diner leaves and staff sanitise their hands periodically, he said, adding that weekly testing is carried out to ensure the safety of diners and employees. He does not foresee a need to further modify operations, but will monitor developments closely to make changes if needed.