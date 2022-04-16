Most cases of abuse go unreported, say ex-police officers

In his nine years working in the police force, Sam has faced his fair share of verbal abuse. And in an incident in 2014, the former officer was hit and scratched on his back by a woman he was trying to arrest.

On another occasion, someone used a racial slur, said Sam, who declined to be identified.

Sam, who resigned in May last year at the age of 31, said there was once when a complainant said: "I don't want an Indian to interview me."

The Straits Times spoke to four former police officers, who said they have been subjected to some form of abuse from the public. They said most of the abuses they encountered - such as being shouted at, scolded or nudged - went unreported.

In 2017, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said there were 344 cases of police officers who were physically or verbally abused in 2015 and 484 in 2016.

Between 2019 and 2020, there were more than 400 reported cases, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan in a parliamentary answer last August.

The officers said they do receive support from senior management.

"Peers talk to you too. There's a lot of internal compassion," said one former officer who spent more than a decade in the force.

Another former officer said: "Some less experienced officers will end up accepting all the abuse coming their way, in the name of professionalism."

The instances of interactions between police officers and civilians that have been filmed and uploaded on social media has led to some people disrespecting the police, said one former officer.

"They will taunt officers, make them say incriminating things and record the interactions," he said. "Even if these people know that they are in the wrong, they still like to challenge the officers."

One 40-year-old former police officer said: "We have to practise self-restraint on many occasions. We cannot get emotional, although inside, we're angry or frustrated."

Another former officer said that his sense of purpose was what kept him motivated.

"Nasty remarks and difficult people are just part and parcel of the job. There were undoubtedly days when I felt drained and emotionally exhausted but, at the end of the day, policing is still a noble job that I feel strongly about," he said.

"Personally, it was that sense of duty that always kept me coming back."