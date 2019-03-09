Mujahidin Mosque pumps up efforts to save water

Mujahidin Mosque has been promoting water conservation for three years or so but it stepped up a gear in March last year when it installed low-flow devices in all its taps.

The devices decrease the water flow, which in turn reduces usage.

The Queenstown mosque has undertaken other initiatives as well, including inserting water conservation into the curriculum of Mujahidin Kindergarten since 2016 and teaching the children about the importance of saving water.

And this month, it is encouraging Indonesian domestic helpers to practise water-saving habits at home through the Mujahidah Learning Centre.

The mosque's executive chairman, Mr Muhammad Khairul Jameel Yahya said it was important to involve the whole Muslim community in saving water. He said: "Water is a blessing, a gift, and something which must be protected for the benefit of everyone."

A sermon was delivered yesterday in all mosques here to mark Singapore World Water Day.

Ustaz Sofyan Yadi delivered the sermon in Mujahidin Mosque, noting that saving water was a continuous effort. He said: "It might seem like a mere three or four litres of water we are saving each day but how many thousand litres would be conserved if every family does the same?"

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, was one of those who took part in the prayers at the mosque yesterday.

"Everyone of us has to do our part to use water properly and conserve this very precious resource that we must keep for the next generation," said Mr Masagos, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs.

He praised the mosque's work in conserving water and said he was optimistic that Singaporeans would work together on similar conservation efforts.