Mosque, mall among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Assyakirin Mosque in Jurong West, Din Tai Fung at Northpoint City and Queensway Shopping Centre were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Sri Murugan Vilas restaurant at 50 Clive Street, the FairPrice outlet and hawker centre at Kampung Admiralty and Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park were also newly added to the list of places visited by those patients.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old baby boy was among 15 imported coro-navirus patients announced by MOH yesterday.

This is the highest in nearly four months since April 1, when there were 20 imported cases. This is also the first time since then that the figure has hit double digits.

The baby, an Indian national, was one of two dependant's pass holders who arrived from India on July 12 and 14.

Among the other 13 other imported patients were two Singaporeans who returned to Singapore from India on July 15, and 11 work pass or work permit holders who are employed here and arrived in Singapore from India or the Philippines between July 14 and 15.

All the imported patients tested positive on Sunday. They were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their notice, said MOH.

The two community cases reported yesterday comprise a Singaporean and a work pass holder who were detected due to screening of people working at dormitories.

Migrant workers residing in dormitories made up the remaining 452 of 469 cases announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 50,838.

MOH also announced a new cluster in a dormitory at 6 Sungei Kadut Street 2.

Update on cases

New cases: 469 Imported: 15 (2 Singaporeans, 7 work pass holders, 4 work permit holders, 2 dependant's pass holders) In community: 2 (1 Singaporean, 1 work pass holder) In dormitories: 452 Active cases: 5,119 In hospitals: 179 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 4,940 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 45,677 Discharged yesterday: 171 TOTAL CASES: 50,838

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to five in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to three over the same period.

With 171 cases discharged yesterday, 45,677 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 179 patients remain in hospital, while 4,940 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.